Marsha Mercer: Saving biodiversity one backyard at a time

He challenges us not only to let our grass grow to 3 inches before mowing — tall enough to protect box turtles — but to shrink our lawns by half. Then, put in native plants to restore biodiversity.

Doing so would create a network of homegrown parks to supplement the national parks that alone cannot preserve species to the levels needed. There are far more lawns and they are closer to each other.

Native plants are critical because insects tend to shun our common non-native plants. But not all native plants are created equal. You need “keystone” plants to create conditions for successful food webs. Native oaks are the top keystone plant, and white oaks are “superstars,” says Tallamy, whose new book is “The Nature of Oaks.”

Native cherries, willows and birches are also keystones. The top herbaceous plants, those that do not have woody stems, are goldenrods, asters and sunflowers.

Homegrown National Park is a grassroots campaign to restore habitat one window box, balcony, rooftop garden, backyard and city park at a time.

An interactive map on HomegrownNationalPark.org shows where people have planted natives. You can type in your state to see what others have done by county.