Marsha Mercer: School gets an F for free speech violation

“It might be tempting to dismiss B.L.’s words as unworthy of the robust First Amendment protections ... But sometimes it is necessary to protect the superfluous in order to preserve the necessary,” Justice Stephen Breyer wrote in the majority opinion. The case is Mahanoy Area School District v. B.L.

Breyer is the oldest justice at 82, and some Democrats hope he will retire so President Joe Biden can name a successor. But the octogenarian gamely waded into the world of the young, describing Snapchat as “a social media application that allows users to post photos and videos that disappear after a set period of time.” He also mentioned there was “upside-down smiley-face emoji” in the post.

In a concurring opinion, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that while most school officials are deeply dedicated, “it is predictable that there will be occasions when some will get carried away, as did the school officials in the case at hand.

“If today’s decision teaches any lesson, it must be that the regulation of many types of off-premises student speech raises serious First Amendment concerns, and school officials should proceed cautiously before venturing into this territory,” Alito wrote.

When cheerleading coaches saw a screenshot of the Snapchat post, they suspended Levy from the squad for the upcoming year.