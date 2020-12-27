When Jupiter aligned with Saturn

Taking such a long view of the natural phenomenon raises questions.

What were people thinking and doing in 1226 when they looked up to see this bright “star” in the night sky? Were they as consumed by their daily cares as we are by ours?

Surely, they were, but we know little about 1226 except that the “great conjunction” took place.

More recently, but still about 400 years ago — as Europe was embroiled in the Thirty Years War and the New World’s Plymouth Colony welcomed two additional ships — Jupiter and Saturn were nearly as close on July 16, 1623, as they were this week.

In 1610, the Italian astronomer Galileo, using his telescope, had discovered the moons of Jupiter and an oval around Saturn that became known as its rings. There’s no record of Galileo viewing the conjunction of the two planets 13 years later, however.

The timing of the “great conjunction” so close to Christmas this year was coincidental — the planets come together every 20 years, although we on Earth can’t always see the event — but it called to mind the story in the Gospel of Matthew about the Star of Bethlehem that guided the Three Wise Men.

Astronomers believe a similar conjunction did happen around the time of Jesus’s birth.