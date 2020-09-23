Note to Mayor Lightfoot and Team Trump: Politics should help, not hurt law enforcement

As marriages of convenience go, Chicago’s crime-fighting partnership with the Trump administration looks awkward at best, strikingly in need of a pastor or perhaps a referee.

Attorney General William Barr was in Chicago recently to update the city on “Operation Legend,” a Department of Justice effort to help curb a horrendous surge in violent crime across the country.

Yet, conspicuously absent from Barr’s news conference was the city’s mayor, Lori Lightfoot, and top Chicago police officials. Asked about the absences, Barr shrugged and noted they “were certainly invited and could have attended.”

“But,” he also added, it was “one of the odd things about our program in this city, some of the politics involved — I’m sure that was an element of it.”

And when Lightfoot was asked at a later news conference about the absence, she pointed out that, yes, indeed, there was a political motive to her absence.

“It was politics that made us decide not to be there,” she said. “We are never going to be used as a prop. Never.