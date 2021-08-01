Donald Nuechterlein: Foreign policy failures: Afghanistan, Korea, Vietnam

Johnson concluded that he needed congressional authorization to fight a wider war. Following a naval encounter off North Vietnam’s coast, Congress gave him the Tonkin Gulf Resolution permitting the use force to repel Communism in Southeast Asia. He thought that faced with American power, principally air power, Hanoi would agree to a settlement. That was a major mistake, similar to Truman’s in 1950.

Military leaders convinced the president that air power would not stop the Communists and that a large ground force was required. In July 1965, Johnson sent 200,000 troops to South Vietnam, again expecting that Hanoi would decide it could not win. Hanoi refused to negotiate on U.S. terms and Johnson then escalated further. By early 1968, half a million American forces were in Vietnam. Then things changed: North Vietnam’s Tet offensive and a new secretary of defense persuaded Johnson to deescalate the war and negotiate.

It was left to Richard Nixon to withdraw US forces in “an honorable manner.” All troops were out by May 1973, but U.S. diplomatic personnel had to be airlifted out in 1975 when Hanoi used its own troops to invade the south and take Saigon. The war cost 58,000 American dead and over 74,000 wounded. Unlike in Korea, the U.S. was thrown completely out of Vietnam, a major disaster.

What have we learned? In my view, two clear lessons. The country realized the high price it paid in lives and financial support for three wars we could not win. And many learned that we should not elect presidents and members of Congress who get carried away with the dream of America as a hegemonic world power.

Donald Nuechterlein is a political scientist who lives near Charlottesville. E-mail him at nuechtd@cstone.net.