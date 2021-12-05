Donald Nuechterlein: Russia tests US, Europe once again

After Stalin died in 1953, his successors wanted a cooling-off period with Washington. President Dwight Eisenhower obliged them with a period called “détente.” This lasted until 1960 when a new Soviet leader, Nikita Khrushchev, rejected Eisenhower’s explanation for why Gary Powers was flying reconnaissance over Soviet territory. Détente ended when he was shot down.

Khrushchev tested the new U.S. president, John Kennedy, after the Bay of Pigs disaster in Cuba in 1961 and concluded after meeting him that Kennedy was a weak leader who could be intimidated. That summer the Soviet leader erected a massive wall along the entire Soviet occupation zone of Germany designed to keep East Germans from escaping to the west.

The following year, 1962, Khrushchev sought to push his advantage by secretly installing missiles in Cuba that could hit the entire eastern U.S. This time Kennedy responded with a threat of war and made preparation to invade Cuba. After tense negotiations, Khrushchev agreed to remove the missiles and Kennedy removed U.S. missiles from Turkey. Khrushchev was soon ousted and new Soviet leaders were careful not to challenge the U.S., even after its disastrous Vietnam war distracted the U.S. from Europe. However, Moscow built a strong military force which its leaders intended to pressure Washington to grant it a greater power role in Europe and the Middle East.