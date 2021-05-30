Donald Nuechterlein: Waiting for leadership changes abroad

Americans are not noted for their patience. We want to solve problems, not live with them. But sometimes it’s best to be patient, to wait for events to unfold instead of trying to control them. The Taiwan issue with China is an example. Ukraine’s struggle with Russia is another. A third is Iran’s threat to build nuclear weapons, and the newest was Israel’s effort to crush Palestinian resistance in Gaza.

A classic example of waiting for leadership change occurred in 1953 when Soviet dictator, Josef Stalin, died at age 74. He had ruled the Soviet Union for nearly forty years. Now the logjam in relations with the West opened up and President Eisenhower took advantage of the resulting vacuum to press new Soviet leaders for détente in the Cold War.

The “Spirit of Geneva,” as it was known, lasted until 1960 when an American spy plane piloted by Gary Powers was shot down over Russia. The new Soviet leader, Nikita Khrushchev, chose to exploit the case for propaganda advantage and cancelled a Moscow summit with Eisenhower. Ike’s successor, John Kennedy, faced a new Cold War.