How much change will be seen in U.S. policies

Instead of gaining seats in the House of Representatives, as predicted, the party lost them. They also didn’t capture control of the Senate.

As a result: Biden stated last week that he intends to govern from “the center,” meaning he doesn’t plan radical changes.

But he will court moderate Republicans in the House and hopes to work with Senate Republican leader, Mitch McConnell.

If Biden intends to pursue moderate instead of radical change in policy, what should we look for in his domestic and foreign policies?

Domestic policies

Biden will start by insisting that Congress provide more funds for the unemployed and others experiencing the effects of the Covid pandemic.

President Trump’s last-minute demand that pending legislation should provide much larger funding for individuals will help Biden persuade Congress to approve more spending.

Biden will reinstate many environmental regulations that Trump dropped, charging they stifled the economy.

The new president also will give labor groups more say in formulating policies that benefit workers.