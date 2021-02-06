Clarence Page: A 9-year-old girl in Rochester, ill-trained police and the need in all cities for more community help

But we also need civilian involvement at the neighborhood level. Cities plagued by high crime rates in recent years share similar problems with widespread distrust of police by local citizens — and vice versa.

Just hours before the incident in Rochester erupted, some mothers who have lost children to homicide announced a new national movement called Voices of Black Mothers United to raise awareness and organize grassroots efforts at the neighborhood level.

“We’re not saying ‘defund the police’ because, yes, we want more police in our community,” said executive director Sylvia Bennett-Stone in an online news conference Friday. She lost her daughter in 2004 to a stray bullet.

“But we also want them to be accountable.”

That calls for constructive support by citizens whom police are sworn to serve and protect, said Robert Woodson of the Woodson Foundation, which convened the group as part of his 40 years of work with grassroots organizations. “We believe the solutions come from the same ZIP codes as the problem,” Woodson said.

I wish them the best of luck. Other mothers have organized against violence and had some success and, in some sad cases, tragedy.