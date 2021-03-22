Clarence Page: After getting my first COVID-19 shot, vaccine 'passports' don't sound so scary

We’re all eager to open up public life and the economy again. But if you think required mask-wearing, Zoom churchgoing, socially distanced beach parties and other mass cocooning are volatile issues, the domestic vaccine passports idea, whether by cards or smartphone apps, is downright nuclear.

Social media, for example, lit up like a fireworks factory fire after reports in November that Ticketmaster might require concertgoers to provide proof of vaccination or negative virus tests to attend events. (“Yikes,” responded one tweet, “I can’t wait for y’all to go out of business.”)

In a statement on their website, Ticketmaster strongly denied any such plans and, besides, any health or safety decisions would be up to event planners, not the ticket sellers.

I understand the resistance some people have to the idea of COVID-19 passports. When I heard about the ideas of vaccine passports, I was reminded of apartheid South Africa, where I reported on some of the uprisings against the white-minority government in the 1970s and again in the post-apartheid 2000s. All urban South Africans, in particular, were required to carry a domestic passport-style “pass.” But Black South Africans were far more likely to be stopped and arrested if they failed to produce one.