Clarence Page: American reporter detained in Myanmar for committing journalism

“For one thing, he’s been imprisoned for no reason. No charges. No information at all. They just rounded up journalists,” he said. “They’re just really ignoring our overtures to try to get this thing resolved and cleaned up quickly.”

Worse, he and Maung reportedly are being held in Insein Prison, a notorious hellhole for political prisoners, including journalists.

Meanwhile, back in the U.S., Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said the arrests of Fenster and Maung were of “deep concern,” and urged that they be freed and allowed to return home to their families.

Danny’s friends and family are trying to call attention to his case with T-shirts and a MoveOn.org petition that was coming close to its goal of 40,000 signatures. I won’t discourage you from adding your name.

Adding to the senselessness of his detention, his hiring preceded the coup and his job was mainly managing and editing, his family says. When other journalists left the country or went anonymous, he apparently saw no reason to follow them.

“He felt he was under the radar,” his dad recalled. “He wasn’t doing any hardcore reporting. But over there, you don’t need proof, you just need to be arrested.”

