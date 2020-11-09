Clarence Page: Are we a 'democracy' or a 'republic'? How about both?

As semantics go, he makes a good point — at least halfway good, in my view. No, the framers of the Constitution did not have direct democracy in mind. As my Louisiana column-writing colleague James Gill wrote, “We don’t all put on a clean toga and rush down to the forum to vote in person on every issue.”

No, that would be direct democracy as practiced by the ancient Greeks. Our constitution’s framers set up a constitutional republic, described by John Adams, among others, as “representative democracy.”

So, the answer to the “republic or democracy” question is, we’re both. The framers gave birth to a democratic republic for their own class — elite, male, land-owning and, in some cases, slave-owning — in a way that protected themselves for what they were: a minority in need of protection from possible abuses by the majority.

Over time, a Civil War and the Industrial Age, a new view of freedom, equality and liberty took hold in what Abraham Lincoln memorably described at Gettysburg as “government of the people, by the people and for the people.”

Yet we still see the old disputes resurrected in polarized times like now.