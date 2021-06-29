Clarence Page: Can Biden chill the spike in gun violence? He knows he must try

Some Black members of Congress have told me that the law had so much that appealed to both sides that many thought it was the best they were going to get amid rising Republican power.

This time, judging by the administration’s description of Biden’s proposed initiative, his “Comprehensive Strategy to Prevent and Respond to Gun Crime and Ensure Public Safety” will focus on firearms, not drugs.

It aims to stem the flow of illegal firearms by using federal tools and resources to crack down, for example, on unlawful weapons dealers who avoid background checks.

Biden also aims to increase programs such as community-based anti-violence programs that have a good record for effectiveness, support law enforcement agencies with federal resources, help reentry programs for the formerly incarcerated and expand summer work programs for young people and violence interventions.

Will it work? I certainly hope so, although experience and a number of crime experts tell me that crime statistics have a frustrating habit of operating largely independent of the best intentions. The debate goes on, for example, as to exactly why crime dropped nationally in the mid-1990s. If politicians had the definitive answer to reducing crime, they’d all do it.