Clarence Page: COVID-19 patient Donald Trump's sunny outlook casts gloomy shadows

Three days after he quietly slipped away to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment of his COVID-19 infection, President Trump returned home with his sunny side up.

“We’re going back to work. We’re going to be out front,” Mr. Trump said in a video shot immediately after his return and then posted online. “As your leader, I had to do that. I knew there’s danger to it, but I had to do it. I stood out front. I led. Nobody that’s a leader would not do what I did. And I know there’s a risk, there’s a danger, but that’s OK. And now I’m better and maybe I’m immune, I don’t know. But don’t let it dominate your lives.”

Is he nuts?

Not in his view. He sees his presidential role quite sanely as the nation’s “cheerleader.”

Well, sometimes cheerleaders are good to have, but, to carry his metaphor just a little further, it seldom brings us much cheer when the cheerleader is supposed to be the quarterback.

As Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, acknowledged on the day of the president’s early release, he “may not entirely be out of the woods yet.”