Clarence Page: 'Defund the police' is a political dud, but now what?

Although there is no election in violence-plagued Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot offered timely reassurance to new police graduates and newly promoted officers last month. She will “never yield” to the “defund” voices, she said, because the folks police Superintendent David Brown calls the “silent majority” overwhelmingly want more and better police protection.

Chicago is hardly alone in that sentiment. Nationwide, the share of adults who say spending on policing in their area should be increased grew to 47% last month from 31% in June 2020, according to the Pew Research Center.

Pew noted that includes 21% who say funding for their local police should be increased “a lot,” up from 11% who said so last summer.

By race and ethnicity, white (49%) and Hispanic (46%) adults were more likely than Black (38%) and Asian (37%) adults to say spending should be increased.

In short, American voters still tend to gravitate to the center in general elections, even if they swing to left or right extremes in the primaries. On an issue as complex as policing, slogans like “Law and order” on the right or “Defund the police” on the left are too simplistic to provide the magic pill we all wish we had to solve all of our crime problems. We have to keep looking.