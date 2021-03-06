Clarence Page: Fight for transgender rights gets a boost from the Newman-Greene feud in Congress

That sounds more than a little snide coming from Greene, whose belief in science appears to rise and fall depending on whether she wants to believe it or not.

Her notorious spreading of false and bigoted conspiracy theories — including ugly notions that school shootings were staged and that a California wildfire was ignited by a space laser controlled by Jewish financiers — and suggestions of political violence against Democrats brought condemnation from both parties.

It also brought the loss of her committee assignments by a vote of 230-199 in early February with 11 Republican members voting with Democrats against her, which also brought censure and hate mail from some of their voters back home.

But, as with former President Donald Trump, Greene has a lot of fans too, even if they like her opinions more than they like her.

Such is the case with hot buttons such as the rights of transgender students. Few culture war issues are easier to demagogue, especially among voters who already are unsettled by the feeling America as we know and love it is falling apart — socially, economically, politically and morally.