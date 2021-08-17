Clarence Page: 'Hillbilly Elegy' author throws hat in the ring — and it’s a MAGA hat

Inflaming his concerns — and those of many others on the right — were people on the left boasting about projections of a “new Democratic voting majority” that he said he heard “repeated all the time from mainstream Democrats.”

“I don’t think most Americans see their identity in racial terms,” he said, “but eventually you tell people they’re always going to lose elections because young people and immigrants will swamp their vote, they might start feeling replaced.”

Maybe, especially if enough people encourage them to feel that way. Anxiety is a centuries-old issue in this land of immigrants.

With the rise of Trump, little wonder that projections of a possible Democratic majority, often touted optimistically by some on the left, cause consternation and heated politics on the right. “The U.S. is becoming more diverse, Census data shows,” said the Chicago Tribune’s headline on the release of 2020 census data Thursday, “and the country’s white population is shrinking.”