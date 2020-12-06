Clarence Page: How 'defund the police' sabotaged Democrats on Election Day

“We need to not ever use the word ‘socialist’ or ‘socialism’ ever again,” said a furious first-term Rep. Abigail Spanberger, of Virginia, in an audio leaked to The Washington Post. Not that the former CIA officer was ever a socialist, but that didn’t stop her adversaries from trying to rebrand her.

That’s politics, hardball-style. The most problematic slogan for Dems these days may be “defund the police.” Biden, Spanberger and other Democrats who heatedly oppose that slogan have been tarred with it.

As I have written, that slogan is a massive self-inflicted wound for the left, a misrepresentation of sensible efforts already underway in some municipalities to fund mental health and other social services so police can focus more attention on actual crime-fighting.

But if you want to have a productive, nuanced discussion of such tender topics, don’t try to do it in a hot election year.

“’Defund the police’ is killing our party, and we’ve got to stop it,” said South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn. He recalled how he and the late Georgia Rep. John Lewis, a fellow veteran of the 1960s civil rights movement, compared “defund the police” to “burn, baby, burn,” the street chant that “destroyed our movement back in the ‘60s.”