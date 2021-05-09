Clarence Page: If Chicago is in hot pursuit of a better police chase policy, why is it moving so slowly?

That call took on new urgency in March after Chicago police Officer Eric Stillman chased 13-year-old Adam Toledo down an alley at 2:30 a.m., ordered him to “drop it” and, judging by his bodycam video, appeared to shoot the youth a fraction of a second after — or perhaps while — the teen lifted up his empty hands. A gun was found behind a fence where the boy had emerged.

And the controversial chases go on. Two days after Toledo was fatally shot in the Little Village community on March 29, police fatally shot Anthony Alvarez, 22, after chasing him on foot in Portage Park.

Body-camera and surveillance footage show a Chicago police officer firing several times as Alvarez flees with his back turned to the officer. Alvarez falls to the ground and drops what authorities identified as a firearm.

“Why are you shooting me?” Alvarez asks as he moans in someone’s front yard.

“You had a gun!” an officer shouts back.

Although it remains unclear why Alvarez was being chased, having a gun in such circumstances often has been enough to justify an officer’s use of deadly force.