Clarence Page: Let's cancel the phony 'cancel culture' fight in today's politics

This cancel culture theme already was getting popular in GOP circles as early as last summer’s Republican National Convention where Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina (“Don’t give in to cancel culture...”), former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle called for an end to “cancel culture.”

But you don’t need to go any further than the ex-president himself, who constantly referred to news media as “fake news” and “enemies of the state” when he disapproved of coverage, which was almost daily.

Of course, there’s nothing unusual or unique to one party when it comes to presidents who disapprove of their news coverage. But presidential feuds with bearers of unwelcome news can have real consequences. Just ask Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman. He was fired from the National Security Council and forced to retire early, without protest from Republicans, after he testified truthfully about conduct that led to Trump’s first impeachment.

Now, for some dissenters, like Rep. Adam Kinzinger, the canceling is coming in even from members of his own family. As one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, the Illinois Air National Guard lieutenant colonel from Channahon has been rebuked by county GOP parties across the state — and by some of his own family.