Clarence Page: Mayor Lightfoot’s call out for media diversity didn’t have to look like a stunt

I wondered whether she had taken time to do her homework on the issue? She complained, for example, that there were no women of color assigned to the City Hall beat. “I find this unacceptable and I hope you do too,” she said. Yet, as WBEZ quickly pointed out, two of its three City Hall reporters are women, one Hispanic and the other South Asian. As one of my journalism professors used to say, Madam Mayor, “Error in fact, minus 10 points.”

I agree with Tribune City Hall reporter Gregory Pratt, son of a Mexican immigrant and head of the Tribune Guild chapter, who tweeted shortly after his interview request was granted that, “I asked the mayor’s office to lift its condition on others and when they said no, we respectfully canceled. Politicians don’t get to choose who covers them.”

Except, of course, major officeholders do routinely choose which requests to accept or reject for one-on-one interviews. The burning issue in essence here is whether they should be chosen based on the color of their skin.

For too long, the wrong skin color or gender meant you were more likely to be rejected. For media workers and the audiences we serve, that had dire consequences.