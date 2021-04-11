Clarence Page: Old tropes of Black-Asian conflict rear up after NY assault

When the network TV news anchor warned the next news report contained images that some viewers might find too disturbing to watch, I perked up and watched quite intensely.

When the anchor went on to say the story was about the brutal, unprovoked and uninterrupted beating of an Asian American woman near Times Square in New York in broad daylight, an old all-too-familiar thought popped into my mind: Please don't let the perpetrator be Black.

Alas, he was. And the beating was very disturbing. The perp, later identified as 38-year-old parolee Brandon Elliot, can be seen on the security camera video kicking 65-year-old Vilma Kari in the stomach and stomping repeatedly on her head.

Adding to the horror, three men can be seen watching from the lobby of a nearby apartment building where the camera was placed. None appeared to intervene. When the woman struggled to stand up, one of the men, a security guard, closed the front door to the building.

Fortunately, the workers came to her aid after the assailant fled, and he was arrested two days later on assault and hate crime charges. Kari's daughter Elizabeth Kari, on the fundraising site GoFundMe, thanked a bystander who she said screamed from across the street to distract the attacker. Good. Perhaps there's still some hope for humanity.