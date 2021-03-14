Clarence Page: Please don't drag Dr. Seuss into your culture war

Why did the kid change his mind? That little mystery haunted me throughout grade school. I made an annual ritual out of returning to “Mulberry Street,” where I kept noticing something new in its colorful pages and hearing my own father’s voice when Marco’s dad admonishes him like one of my journalism professors to “Stop telling such outlandish tales./ Stop turning minnows into whales.”

But now, I wonder, has “Mulberry Street” reached the end of the road? I now know that Geisel, who died in 1991 at age 87, heard numerous complaints about one of the book’s many characters, described as “a Chinaman who eats with sticks.” Seuss responded. He changed the text to “Chinese man,” edited out the man’s long pigtail and whitened his yellow skin color.

Elsewhere — and closer to home to me as an African American — are objections to another discontinued book, “If I Ran the Zoo,” which was published in 1950 and includes caricatures of big-lipped “Africans” who are drawn shirtless and shoeless and wearing grass skirts. I won’t miss it.

But as one who grew up in an America emerging from Jim Crow segregation and now collects racist memorabilia in recognition of how far we have come as a society, I try to judge Geisel not only by the standards of his times but also by how much he tried to improve our standards.