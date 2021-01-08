Clarence Page: Politics in 2021 -- Will the blurring of reality and fantasy continue?

President Donald Trump is on his way out of the White House, but not much else seems as certain.

If anything, 2020 will be remembered as a year that blurred the lines between fact and fantasy more than any other — and it could be a bipartisan trend.

Sixty-one percent of Americans say they trust the results of the November elections, including two-thirds of independents, according to a November NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll, but only 24% of Republicans — compared with 95% of Democrats — believe Democrat Joe Biden won.

Of course, skepticism is hardly limited to one party. For example, a lot of people in both parties questioned the eyelash-close 2000 presidential election too.

But I’m hard-pressed to find a previous election in which the president so actively has tried to gaslight the public — and had so many of his core supporters play along with it. More than a month after Biden was declared president-elect, Trump continued to allege “widespread voter backlash fraud” without evidence and claim the outcome still was up in the air — even after numerous losses in courts all the way up to the Supremes.

“We’re going to have to see who the next administration is because we won in the swing states,” Trump said earlier this month. No, he didn’t.