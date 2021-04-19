Clarence Page: Relax, Tucker Carlson, reports of 'replacement' are greatly exaggerated

The theory’s essence was expressed by former Rep. Steve King, an Iowa Republican, in a tweet that led to his downfall among his party’s leaders and his district’s voters, “We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies.”

And last week, you could hear it in remarks that brought a call from the Anti-Defamation League for Fox News to fire Carlson, which Fox’s owners declined to do.

“Now, I know that the left and all the little gatekeepers on Twitter become literally hysterical if you use the term ‘replacement,’ if you suggest that the Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate, the voters now casting ballots, with new people, more obedient voters from the Third World,” Carlson said, as a guest on “Fox News Tonight.” “But they become hysterical because that’s what’s happening actually. Let’s just say it: That’s true.”

Nope, as the old “Porgy and Bess” song goes, “It ain’t necessarily so,” even if some Democrats as well as Republicans think it is.

For one thing, projecting the racial makeup of future populations calls for data beyond the ability of our current census methods to provide.