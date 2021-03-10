Clarence Page: Remembering Vernon Jordan, a different kind of civil rights leader

“Some of us are tree shakers, some are jelly makers,” the Rev. Jesse Jackson told me more than once in those days. By that model, Jackson saw himself as more of an agitator for change, preparing the way for others like Jordan to develop action plans and programs for jobs, education, housing and other community development.

Yet, when the time was right and the occasion appropriate, he could preach. He could preach with the stentorian eloquence of Marshall or Clarence Darrow or any of the other great orators of his profession.

Jordan was a “social justice warrior” in an era when that descriptor was not used with the sarcasm applied to it by the most brash and cynical of today’s conservatives.

He also came perilously close to martyrdom himself. I was on the Chicago Tribune’s local news desk in 1980, when he was shot and seriously wounded outside a Marriott Inn in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Fortunately, he survived, and a white supremacist named Joseph Paul Franklin admitted to the shooting and was later executed after being convicted of murder in another case.