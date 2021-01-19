Clarence Page: Searching for hope in a capital city under tight security

Where do we go from here? The ramped-up security in the heart of our capital is a painfully visible sign of how we’ve got to do better.

We Americans have some old business to clean up. I don’t deny that Democrats had plenty of good reasons to make Trump the first president to be impeached twice, as if we didn’t notice the first time. Trump certainly has behaved outwardly as if he didn’t notice, even if he is sulking about it inside.

Whether the Senate decides to convict him or not — and chances of that still look like a long shot although not as long as it used to — the more effective punishment might well be for Congress to bar him from running again.

And polls, for those of us who believe in them, indicate most other Americans do, too, until you ask his fellow Republicans.

A Washington Post-ABC News poll reported the by-now-familiar partisan tilt: Most Americans said the rioters bear responsibility for the attack, while smaller majorities say Trump bears responsibility, and that he should be removed from office and disqualified from serving again.