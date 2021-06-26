Clarence Page: Southern Baptists face turmoil over critical race theory, whatever it is

‘Critical race theory,” again?

Groan. Every time I surf the news these days, those three little words continue to pop up, even though hardly anybody, including the people who say it, seem to know what “critical race theory” or CRT, for short, really means.

So I was only half-surprised to see the CRT dispute has even reached churches, including the internal tug of war between ultraconservatives and moderate conservatives in the very conservative Southern Baptist Convention.

Two prominent Black megachurch pastors, the Rev. Charlie Dates of Chicago’s Progressive Baptist Church and the Rev. Ralph D. West of Houston’s The Church Without Walls, made national headlines in religious media by announcing that they would be leaving the denomination in protest.

Protesting over what? Yes, CRT.

Six white Southern Baptist seminary presidents had issued a statement in November declaring that critical race theory and intersectionality are “incompatible” with the Baptist faith.

Black pastors blasted that stance. Although none suggested applying the teachings of CRT to the church, a number of Black pastors took the blanket rejection of a method for examining systemic racism as a slap in the face.