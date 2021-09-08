Clarence Page: Texas abortion law, and high court ruling on it, remind us that elections matter

That shortcoming was enough to ignite a Friday announcement from U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat: The Senate Judiciary Committee he chairs will hold a hearing about the new law, he said, and, more broadly, the decisions made by the Supreme Court on an emergency basis, as this one was.

Durbin decried the conservative justices’ “abuse of the shadow docket,” which refers to emergency decisions that don’t follow normal procedure. Under the shadow docket, a term coined by University of Chicago law professor William Baude, it takes only an appeal to one justice who then decides whether to forward the matter to the rest of the court.

We’ve been hearing more talk about this decades-old procedure in recent times, Durbin noted, as it has been used to overturn the Biden administration’s COVID-19 eviction moratorium and reject the administration’s decision to repeal the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” immigration program, as it is informally known.

Now a 5-4 majority of the high court has used it to allow the Texas abortion law to take effect instead of the more customary move in such controversial cases of blocking its enforcement while appeals go forward.