Clarence Page: Trump the kingmaker -- but at what cost to the GOP?

Trump endorsed state party chairwoman Kelli Ward, who has embraced his false election conspiracy theories and won reelection despite opposition from the business community.

More than 9,000 Arizona Republicans have requested to change their party registration from Republican to independent, Democrat or Libertarian since Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, according to numbers compiled by the secretary of state’s office.

But, even without his favorite megaphone of Twitter and other social media platforms that have banned him, his durable support among GOP voters is deep enough to divide the party and intimidate any challengers.

Most intimidating, Trump also has been reported to be thinking about forming a third party and calling it the Patriot Party, although he more recently appears to be intimidated himself by the math that does not appear to be on his side.

A Trump-led third party most likely would divide his supporters widely enough for Democrats to drive through to victory.

All of which leaves the GOP in a familiar position: trying to hold on to Trump supporters without allowing Trump to keep his chokehold on the party.