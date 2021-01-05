Clarence Page: Two cheerleaders and the F-I-G-H-T for free speech

Yet, like any other forbidden fruit, some people just can’t resist having a taste, even if only to see if they can get away with it.

After Groves shared the three-second clip with her friends, it was spotted by Galligan, now 18, who told The New York Times in a story about racial tensions at Heritage High School in Leesburg, “I wanted to get her where she would understand the severity of that word.”

She undoubtedly got that message when the controversy stirred a backlash on the web that led to her withdrawal from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, where she had joined the cheer team, which was the reigning national champion.

Now we have a backlash in conservative punditry and social networks against Galligan, the university and the political right’s longtime nemesis, The New York Times, for reporting a story that allegedly takes the side of Galligan.

I’m trying not to do that, even though I can easily identify with how isolated a student of color can feel in a mostly white high school, since I, too, went through it.

Forgotten in a lot of that piling on is the central issue: How much responsibility do schools have to make sure students of all colors can have their complaints heard and acted upon?