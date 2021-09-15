Clarence Page: What have we learned about ourselves since 9/11? Not enough

Since breaking the unity and fighting spirit of the larger force is a key aim of such tactics, I am also reminded two decades after 9/11 of another memorable performance later that evening that happened on Capitol Hill: Members of both parties and both houses of Congress stood on the Capitol steps, some holding hands, for a moment of silence to honor victims of the attack.

Then they ended memorably with an unplanned song: “God Bless America.”

Call me a sentimental softie, but that particular performance art put a patriotic lump in my throat. Our national trauma was followed in the best American way with a heartfelt display of national unity.

And the memory feels particularly poignant two decades later, as our Congress seems to be increasingly unable to come together on much of anything, including a song.

After all, those were the same Capitol steps over which a massive mob of disgruntled supporters of then-President Donald Trump would storm in a bloody but futile attempt to stop the certification of Trump’s elected successor, Joe Biden.

All of which raises another old question: Do we Americans now need to have the unifying force of a deadly terrorist enemy to bring our elected representatives together across party lines?