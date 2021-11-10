Clarence Page: ‘Wokespeak’ is changing faster than I can keep up

The idea, I am told, is to discourage people from taking someone’s gender identity for granted simply because of how they look. Silly me. I thought that how you look was a major element of one’s identity, gender or otherwise.

And I am further confused by the wish of many in the trans community to be referenced in the third person. Should I greet a trans friend with, “How are they doing today?”

Yes, I am told, as my life begins to sound increasingly more like a TV sitcom: “Page’s Predicaments.” Maybe Dave Chappelle is available.

Since I don’t want to offend, I take some comfort in my late mother’s consoling words after one of my many early embarrassments: “Your true friends will understand.”

Ah, but will they forgive? Unfortunately as the current times have become more liberated, they also have become more punitive, often in ways that silence dialogue when we need it most.

Yes, I’m talking about “cancel culture,” the modern etiquette of ostracism that tries not only to reprimand but to banish those who violate current norms and etiquette — even on a first offense.