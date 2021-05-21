Clarence Page: Yes, there is a case for using offensive words in classrooms — in certain situations

Should white professors be allowed to use the N-word in class, especially when it is an essential element of the lesson that is being taught?

That question caused an uproar at the University of Illinois at Chicago’s John Marshall Law School this past winter that still hasn’t quite gone away, the professor at the center of the controversy told me.

“They put me on this ridiculous ‘indefinite suspension,’ ” law professor Jason Kilborn told me. “But it was leave with full pay. So, at least I got a vacation for this entire spring semester.”

Still, he said, he’d rather teach his classes, which were canceled during the investigation. Students had called for Kilborn to be disciplined after he wrote a Civil Procedure exam related to employment discrimination that included redacted versions of the epithets “n——-” and “b——,” which he described as “profane expressions for African Americans and women.”

“What bothers me is that we are not only incapable of having intelligent conversations about these issues (employment discrimination in this case),” he said, “but if we can’t even bring up a respectfully abbreviated version of a word that comes up in the employment discrimination context, then where are the boundaries?”