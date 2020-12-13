Jules Witcover: Will Trump run again in 2024? He lays the groundwork now

By Jules Witcover

Not content with trying to rain on President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, outgoing President Donald Trump has signaled he may seek to recapture the Oval Office four years from now and is building a campaign war chest to that end.

At a White House Christmas party Tuesday for members of the Republican National Committee, he said cryptically of his tenure: “It’s been an amazing four years. We are trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years.”

Meanwhile, he seems intent on continuing to be the skunk at the class picnic. He has indicated to friends he will buck tradition by not inviting Biden to the White House before his inauguration, nor will he attend the swearing-in of his successor.

As for the other tradition of the departing president leaving a note to his successor in the Resolute Desk, one can only guess.

There is even speculation Trump may announce his intentions for 2024 before or on Inauguration Day, which itself is expected to be a much lower-key event than usual, in deference to public-health precautions around the coronavirus pandemic. A counter-inauguration rally in Washington for Trump’s faithful cannot be ruled out, given his compulsive need for public adoration.