Leonard Pitts Jr.: Springsteen wrestles with death

And what to do with that?

He decided to convene the E Street Band, most of its members old friends of many decades and countless stages.

They gathered in the studio on his New Jersey farm and recorded these songs.

The music is muscular and lean, the keyboard chimes, the sax sasses, the drums punch as hard as Mike Tyson ever did.

In other words, it sounds like Springsteen, same as he ever was.

Yet, some of the best moments of the documentary are found not in the songs, but in between, as old friends toast, laugh and remember with that ease born of being, well ... old friends. It lends the music a kind of urgent joy that comes not despite the fact that we are finite, but through it. By way of it. Because of it.

Finite at 71, yes, but also finite at 31.

That’s the thing age knows that youth is slow to figure out, and it’s the moral of 2020, the wisdom whispered above snow-whitened trees.

You get only so many star-filled nights and rainy midsummer days.

Only so much baby laughter.

Only so many carnivals.

Only so much music.