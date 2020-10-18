Cal Thomas: The unmentioned issue in this campaign

It is, as Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) calls it, “intergenerational theft.”

We’ve heard that one before, too, but it’s one thing to sound an alarm; it is quite another to stop the thieves.

Said Johnson, “70 percent of our budget (is) now on complete automatic pilot...”

While some alarmists are warning we could all die from climate change in the next however many years (their predictions differ and have been consistently wrong), the national debt is a clear and present threat to the stability, even existence, of the country. Great nations of the past have expired, or been greatly diminished, by refusing to control debt.

Rep. William Timmons (R-SC) warned, “The global economy is not going to allow the United States government to borrow $70 trillion (his estimate at the current rate of borrowing and spending) ... we will lose our pre-eminent position and the dollar will just be in the trash can.”