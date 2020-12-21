Jesse Jackson: Georgia voters will decide

By Jesse Jackson
On Jan. 5, Georgia voters will decide the runoff for two U.S. Senate seats.
Their votes will determine whether Republicans retain control of the Senate or whether Democrats gain a 50-50 tie, with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote. The race is a microcosm of America’s struggle to find a way forward and of Georgia and the South’s struggle to build a new South.
The two Democratic challengers reflect the new age still waiting to be born. Rev Raphael Warnock, senior pastor at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, the congregation led by the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., is a distinguished heir to the King tradition. Thirty-three-year-old Jon Ossoff, educated at Georgetown and the London School of Economics, was born and raised in Atlanta, interned for the late Rep. John Lewis and served as a national security staffer to Rep. Hank Johnson. He has been CEO of Insight TWI, a London-based documentary maker that focuses on detailing corruption in foreign countries.
Both Rev. Warnock and Ossoff have put forth a moderate platform. Both support action to forestall an economic collapse. With Republicans blocking action in the Senate, millions face an end to unemployment insurance, an end to the eviction moratorium — with one-third of households behind on their rent or mortgages, and with millions of people struggling to find jobs.
Both Warnock and Ossoff support strengthening the Affordable Care Act, by adding a public option and reducing prescription drug prices but oppose Medicare for All. Both call for action to deal with climate change but oppose the Green New Deal. Both are for lifting the minimum wage, and for assistance to small businesses.
Their Republican opponents are the sitting senators — Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. Both are multimillionaires. Both were charged with insider trading, selling stocks after receiving private briefings on the threat posed by the pandemic. Both claimed their advisers made the trades without their knowledge. They oppose the Affordable Care Act, and support alternatives that would leave hundreds of thousands of Georgians without health care. Both, lavishly supported by oil and gas interests, refuse to consider climate change a major threat. Loeffler, the co-owner of the Atlanta Dream, a women’s professional basketball team, denounced support given to the Black Lives Matter movement, leading her players to wear T-shirts saying Vote Warnock. Neither Perdue nor Loeffler bother to offer a serious agenda to address the problems Georgians face. They joined Republican leader Mitch McConnell in blocking the rescue act in the midst of the pandemic.
Neither Loeffler nor Perdue have a clue or a care for working for poor people in Georgia. So how do they hope to get elected?
Both have adopted the same strategy: echo Donald Trump’s divisive race-based populism and benefit from systematic suppression of the vote. They’ve booked nearly $200 million in attack ads against their opponents, painting them as a threat to all things American. Perdue falsely paints Ossoff as a “radical socialist.”
Loeffler and Perdue won’t admit Joe Biden won the presidential election, nor that he won Georgia. Adopting Donald Trump’s baseless claims of fraud, they wrote a joint letter calling for the resignation of the Georgia secretary of state, a conservative Republican supporter of Donald Trump. He scorned the demand as “laughable.”
What isn’t laughable is the long lines black voters had to suffer in order to cast a vote. For years, Georgia — controlled by Republicans — has passed measures to suppress the votes of minorities and the young, including gerrymandering districts, requiring ID and purging of voter rolls.
Notably, as the electorate has grown by more than 2 million in the last seven years, Georgia has reduced the number of voting places by 10 percent. This has had a disproportionate effect on young and nonwhite voters whose registrations have surged.
The contrasting campaigns make it clear a vote for Loeffler or Perdue is a vote for continued dysfunction and obstruction. A victory by either would further commit Republicans to Donald Trump’s toxic use of race-based division, lies and calumnies to divide working people, gaining victories for those who serve the rich and corporations.
Neither America nor Georgia can move forward until the growing majority that is desperate for change overcomes the systematic efforts to divide and suppress. This country cannot begin to address the threats it faces — the pandemic, the economic collapse, racial inequity and growing insecurity — until those standing in the way are defeated.
Loeffler says the “future of the country is at stake on January 5.” Of her many delusions, that one may be the closest to the truth.
You can write to the Rev. Jesse Jackson by email at jjackson@rainbowpush.org. Follow him on Twitter @RevJJackson.
