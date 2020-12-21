Jesse Jackson: Georgia voters will decide

Both Warnock and Ossoff support strengthening the Affordable Care Act, by adding a public option and reducing prescription drug prices but oppose Medicare for All. Both call for action to deal with climate change but oppose the Green New Deal. Both are for lifting the minimum wage, and for assistance to small businesses.

Their Republican opponents are the sitting senators — Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. Both are multimillionaires. Both were charged with insider trading, selling stocks after receiving private briefings on the threat posed by the pandemic. Both claimed their advisers made the trades without their knowledge. They oppose the Affordable Care Act, and support alternatives that would leave hundreds of thousands of Georgians without health care. Both, lavishly supported by oil and gas interests, refuse to consider climate change a major threat. Loeffler, the co-owner of the Atlanta Dream, a women’s professional basketball team, denounced support given to the Black Lives Matter movement, leading her players to wear T-shirts saying Vote Warnock. Neither Perdue nor Loeffler bother to offer a serious agenda to address the problems Georgians face. They joined Republican leader Mitch McConnell in blocking the rescue act in the midst of the pandemic.