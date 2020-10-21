Jonah Goldberg: Is Trump's treatment an example of VIP syndrome?

Alyssa Farah, a White House communications adviser, confirmed to the New York Times that Conley was speaking for Trump’s personal benefit, not for the edification of the public. “When you’re treating a patient, you want to project confidence, you want to lift their spirits, and that was the intent,” Farah said.

Between the two press conferences, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows confused things even more. Immediately after Conley’s first botched press conference, Meadows walked over to the pool reporters outside Walter Reed and corrected the record. “The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning, and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care,” Meadows said.

Meadows wanted to be identified merely as someone familiar with Trump’s condition. Unfortunately, there were live cameras covering his approach to the press.

Trump reportedly was vexed by all this, and Meadows spent much of the weekend going back and forth with media outlets, trying to please the president by cleaning up the mess he made trying to clean up the mess Conley made, which Conley made in order to please the president.