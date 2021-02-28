Leonard Pitts Jr.: Black history is America's history. It will not be erased -- no matter how hard America tries

And then there’s the two-years-and-counting temper tantrum over The New York Times’ Pulitzer Prize-winning 1619 Project and its adoption into educational curriculum. For every good-faith caveat over some point of factuality, it has spawned two spurious objections over reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones’ temerity in positing slavery as central to the American experiment. The 45th president was even inspired — in the midst of a pandemic, no less — to attempt a rebuttal, “The 1776 Project.”

Meantime, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Trayvon Martin remain dead at this hour. As does 23-year-old Elijah McClain. He died in 2019 after Aurora, Colorado, police restrained him with a chokehold. Paramedics administered the sedative ketamine, and the young African-American man went into cardiac arrest. This week, an independent investigation found police had no legal basis for stopping him, and that the ketamine dosage he received was based on a “grossly inaccurate” estimate of his size.

Sit with that for a moment. The paramedics were looking right at him, 5’7”, 140 pounds, and yet, somehow thought he was bigger by 50 pounds than he was. Ask yourself: What preconceptions and unchallenged, unacknowledged biases fed in to that fatal miscalculation?