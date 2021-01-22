Leonard Pitts Jr.: But he wasn't Black

You people often invoke that line in jeremiads against affirmative action.

Indeed, one gets a sense it’s the only King quote you know, that you have no clue what he said about militarism, economic injustice or labor rights.

And you fail to live up even to the words you ostensibly value.

The youngest of King’s “four little children” is 57 years old now. Do you suppose the Republicans who carried Confederate flags and erected nooses at the U.S. Capitol last week would judge her by the content of her character?

No. Nor would Trump.

After exhorting the rioters to action, he watched the melee on television.

Seeing an assault on government, knowing lawmakers from his own party were in harm’s way, he did not send help and later told the rioters he loved them.

It was an unspeakable betrayal of his country, his office and his duty.

In other words, it was a Wednesday.

Trump leaves behind him an America in chaos, divisions deeper than living eyes have ever seen.

But he was not Black.

So one presumes you’re satisfied.

