Leonard Pitts Jr.: Dear Mike Pence

Dear Mike Pence:

Most of them are fervid adherents of bizarre conspiracy theories and fascist dogmas that might yet burn this country down.

Many of them spew a noxious slurry of racial, religious and sexual hatreds that defame the principles we purport to hold dear.

And on Jan. 6 of this year, a mob of them broke into the U.S. Capitol. They injured police officers. They drove Congress from its own house. They looted government property. They called for federal officials — including you — to be lynched. They smeared feces on the walls.

But you say it’s “the media” who are demeaning the supporters of that Florida man who used to be president?

That, at least, was your claim last week on Fox “News.” You told Sean Hannity, “I know the media wants to distract from the Biden administration’s failed agenda by focusing on one day in January. They want to use that one day to try and demean the character and intentions of 74 million Americans who believed we could be strong again and prosperous again and supported our administration in 2016 and 2020.”