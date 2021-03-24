Leonard Pitts Jr.: He was having a bad day

We may reasonably presume, however, that none of those 22 million people will respond by murdering random strangers. In America, that always has been a form of problem-solving reserved almost exclusively for white men. And if some Asian person did go to that horrific extreme, it’s unlikely he or she would afterward enjoy the solicitude of some sympathetic cop.

No, you have to be white to get that, i.e., to benefit from the national myopia that causes many of us to conflate whiteness with innocence. One is reminded of reporters who treated the Oklahoma City bombing as if it were America’s first act of homegrown terror, like maybe Sixteenth Street Baptist Church was destroyed by a gas leak. Then there are the people in North Carolina who turned Olympic Park bomber Eric Rudolph into some sort of folk hero. “Bless his heart,” one woman said.

More recently, there was the initial failure to take seriously rioters who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6. And even now, weeks after they shattered windows, injured dozens of police officers and even killed one, you have Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson describing the murderous white mob as people “that love this country, that truly respect law enforcement.”

And so it goes.