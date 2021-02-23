Leonard Pitts Jr.: 'I do not believe unity is possible'

It is his or her job to make entreaty to the best in us to speak into existence that which is unlikely — indeed, that which may even be, or at least seem to be, patently ridiculous.

That’s how Lincoln won a civil war, Roosevelt overcame a great depression and Kennedy sent men to the moon.

The memory of all that imposes upon me a certain duality of mind when Biden insists, against all the evidence of our eyes, our hearts and our logic, on American unity.

On one hand, you recall the march through Charlottesville, the breaching of the Capitol, the spinelessness, the faithlessness, the litany of lies and alibis that continues right up to the present moment, and the idea of unity with those people — yes, they have become “those people” in my mind — seems delusional, far-fetched, a mirage of shadow and smoke.

On the other hand, it feels undeniably ... right to once again hear a president call us toward higher purpose.

So yes, a duality of mind.

I do not believe unity is possible.

But I’m glad Joe Biden does.

