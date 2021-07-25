Leonard Pitts Jr.: She is 8 years old

But Faris is on her second shooting, the first having occurred one morning in November when a man was killed outside a rec center in Northeast D.C. She was on the playground.

She is 8 years old.

One of humanity’s nobler attributes is its adaptability. To be human, after all, is to learn, often by bitter experience, that “normal” can change in an eyeblink of time. So surviving and thriving require an ability to adjust to whatever the new normal might be.

The company downsized your job? You refresh your resume and start looking.

A hurricane leveled your home? You dig out and rebuild.

A death devastated your family? You mourn and go on.

But sometimes, maybe we should be more maladjusted. Sometimes, adapting oneself to the new circumstance is less a hopeful sign of resilience than a troubling sign of collective failure. “I always am expecting something to happen,” she said.