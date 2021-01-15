Leonard Pitts Jr.: So what now?

They realize the nation’s population of angry white people is dwarfed by its rainbow coalition of white, Black, Asian, Hispanic, Islamic, Jewish, LGBTQ and others who demand, in the words of the pledge we all learned as children, liberty and justice for all.

This is why Republicans have erected barriers — photo ID laws, voter purges, polling-place closures — to keep Democratic constituencies from voting.

And it’s why those thugs felt themselves righteous in attacking the Capitol.

To return, then, to the question with which we opened: In the short term, those responsible for security at the Capitol must answer before Congress for the failures of same — and then be relieved of duty.

Whatever new measures are required to prevent a repeat of the mayhem of Jan. 6 must be put into effect with alacrity. One such is obvious: Police must learn to stop automatically coding “white” as somehow less threatening.

As this melee proves, that creates a very dangerous blind spot.

Meantime, in the slightly longer term, incoming President Joe Biden and his party, while they have control of the White House and Congress, must secure the vote.

Nothing except the pandemic should be of higher priority.