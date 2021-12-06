Leonard Pitts Jr.: Sorry, Donald, not interested

Yes, I could block his emails — and I probably will at some point. But truth to tell, some part of me is morbidly fascinated by the nakedness of the grift — and by the realization that there are people who respond to it. Indeed, according to media reports, they responded to the tune of $75 million in just the first half of the year. I’m reminded of being amazed by Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker in the 1980s. Not just that their appeals for money were so garish and cartoonish, but also that they were so successful.

No, Trump is not the only one. Though they don’t offer cheap tchotchkes like he does or have his talent for incessant begging, candidates like Florida Rep. Val Demings and Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock do turn up regularly in my email queue seeking donations.

Far from inspiring me to reach into my pocket, such appeals leave me vaguely embarrassed for the people making them — and more convinced of the need for the overhaul of our system of campaign finance. The one we have turns public servants into panhandlers, which is, you’d like to think, beneath the dignity of high office.

Of course, dignity has never been Trump’s problem. If we are lucky, high office won’t be, either.