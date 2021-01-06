Leonard Pitts Jr.: The Year of Reading Women

Some were stinkers, some were standouts, but most were books I’d never have discovered had I kept to my usual fare of male-written thrillers, biographies, history, historical fiction and public affairs. Point being that my bias deprived me of whole vistas of discovery.

And if you choose to see in that a lesson that extends beyond the literary, you’ll get no argument here.

One often hears people declare, usually with a touch of pride, their complete freedom from bias, whether gender, geographic, racial, religious or otherwise. It’s a declaration that always reflects delusion, the mistaken belief that good intentions — more accurately, the lack of malign intentions — is enough to vanquish one’s prejudices. Which fails to take into account how stubborn and insidious prejudices really are.

I mean, I’ve used this space to argue for reproductive freedom, to condemn income inequality, to decry the rape-kit testing backlog, to support the #MeToo movement.

Yet for all that, my reading list might as well have had a sign on it like a little boy’s treehouse in some 1940s movie: “no gurls allowed.”

This last year, then, has served as a reminder to never be too smug about one’s own enlightenment.