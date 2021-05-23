Leonard Pitts Jr.: 'What’s Going On' still feels urgent, still feels now

Fifty years ago.

Left-wing terrorists exploded a bomb at the U.S. Capitol.

An Army officer was convicted in the massacre of civilians at My Lai.

Vietnam chewed up another 2,414 American lives.

And across the country, needles were lowered for the first time to the grooved surface of a certain spinning vinyl disc, and there came the murmur of a party — “a groovy party, man,” one of the guests pronounced it in the parlance of the time. A sinuous saxophone twined among the revelers, the congas set an easy pace, the bass played it cool like, Don’t start none, won’t be none. And in a voice that ached and yearned, Marvin Gaye sang.

“Mother, mother, there’s too many of you crying

“Brother, brother, brother, there’s far too many of you dying ...”

It was a good year for music. Carole King released “Tapestry,” the Rolling Stones put out “Sticky Fingers,” the Temptations had “Sky’s The Limit.” But even in that august company, “What’s Going On,” the album Gaye debuted 50 years ago this week, stands out. There’d never been anything like it before. There’s never been anything like it since.