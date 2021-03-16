Leonard Pitts Jr.: When facts cease to matter, consequences do, too

Actually, two events have done that. One was the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by a zealot army drunk on conspiracy theories as laughable as they were deadly. The other is this pandemic, which, though it has killed 525,000 Americans, still is regarded by some as “hogwash.” That apparently includes the governors of Texas and Mississippi, who just lifted mask mandates.

Because of them, people will die. But when facts cease to matter, consequences do, too. Troublingly, the power of anti-fact will soon increase exponentially, as more so-called “deepfakes” come online: seamless, utterly convincing videos that show people doing things they never did and saying things they never said.

Think about it: If some of us are willing to throw out our masks in defiance of stern warnings from respected epidemiologist Dr. Anthony Fauci, what happens when a false video seems to show Fauci himself ripping off his mask and declaring it time to party? Now extrapolate that beyond the current crisis. The picture that emerges is terrifying.